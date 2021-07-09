The Real Reason Lindsay Lohan And Wilmer Valderrama Broke Up
The early 2000s were a dark, confusing time for us all. Filled with bizarre and hopelessly unflattering denim cuts, belly chains, and crimped hair (via Buzzfeed), those old enough to remember the days when, thankfully, social media was in its infancy would probably rather forget. Aside from terrible fashion and embarrassing songs we still can't resist to this day (via Vulture), the early 2000s were also a smorgasbord of increasingly complicated and incestuous celebrity hook-ups.www.thelist.com
Comments / 0