How to watch ‘Black Widow’ with Scarlett Johansson: Disney+ release time, cast, trailer

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
 9 days ago
Scarlett Johansson stars in the newest Marvel movie, set to hit theaters and streaming services this week. “Black Widow” premieres on Disney+ on Friday, July 9. See the film through the streaming service’s Premier access option or in theaters with tickets sold on Fandango. The film promises an expanded backstory...

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

