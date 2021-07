With GeforceNow and Game Pass, players aren’t exactly hurting for options for playing games on the go. The market is looking to get a little more cramped, however, as Netflix seems ready to dip its toes in. It still doesn’t look like we can expect to start gaming on Netflix in the very near future. But Mike Verdu, a former Electronic Arts and Facebook lead, is joining the company as the vice president of game development. Netflix hasn’t said who the president will be, but a portly, Italian plumber has been reached out to for comment.