A feature article in the latest issue of Vanity Fair gives a scathing review of Fort Hood and Killeen in the aftermath of a year of death and murder in 2020. The 6,258-word article titled “‘The only thing I knew how to do was kill people’: Inside the rash of unexplained deaths at Fort Hood,” by writer May Jeong, is found inside Vanity Fair’s July/August edition out on new stands now.