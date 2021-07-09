Cancel
Mishaal Eid

hospitalitynet.org
 11 days ago

The Franklin London - Starhotels Collezione has appointed Mishaal Eid as Hotel Manager, responsible for the day-to-day operations of one of London's most stylish boutique hotels. Mishaal Eid joins The Franklin from another Small Luxury Hotels of the World property in London, the five-star Flemings Mayfair Hotel, where he joined...

www.hospitalitynet.org

Industryhospitalitynet.org

Europe Hotel Transactions Bulletin - Week Ending 9 July 2021

Bankinter launches Victoria Hotels & Resorts with 8-hotel portfolio acquisition from Meliá. Spanish bank Bankinter has acquired a 1,945-room portfolio of eight hotels from operator Meliá Hotels International by taking a majority stake in a deal that values the new venture at a reported €203.9 million (€105,000 per room). The deal also involved investor GMA and a small number of Bankinter’s high-net-worth clients and institutional investors. The transaction includes six hotels owned by Meliá and participation in a company that owns another two. Meliá will continue to operate the properties and will also hold a 7.5% stake in the new company. The hotels included in the deal are: Gran Meliá Victoria (Mallorca), Meliá Tamarindos (Gran Canaria), Meliá Granada, Sol Beach House Menorca, Meliá Salinas (Lanzarote), Innside Bosque (Mallorca), Meliá Atlanterra (Cadiz) and Innside Zaragoza. Six of the properties are expected to undergo major renovations, with an expected capex investment of more than €125 million. The new company will be known as Victoria Hotels & Resorts.
Worldhospitalitynet.org

STR: Preliminary June Data For London Hotels

The absolute occupancy and RevPAR levels were the highest for any month in London since February 2020, while the ADR level was the highest since March 2020. Year-over-year percentage increases are substantial because of the comparison with the months most affected by the pandemic in 2020. All of STR’s COVID-19...
Antony Wong

Antony Wong

At Wharf Hotels in Harbour City, Kowloon, Hong Kong (SAR) Wharf Hotels has appointed Antony Wong as Group Director Rooms. Antony will lead Wharf Hotel's rooms division, focusing on operations, brand standards and initiating strategies and programmes to enhance service and operations. He will report to Thomas Salg, Vice President...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Accor Announces The Signing Of SO/ Maldives

Accor, the leading international hotel operator in the Maldives, has signed a hotel management agreement with S Hotels and Resorts Public Company Limited and Wai Eco World Developer Pte. Ltd. (WEWD) to introduce SO/ Hotels & Resorts to this idyllic Indian Ocean archipelago. SO/ Maldives will showcase a selection of...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Centara Confirms Management Agreement For Al Hail Waves Hotel In Oman

Hailand's leading hotel operator Centara Hotels & Resorts and Ibn Saleh Al Hashmi Construction (ISAHC) announced the signing of a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) for Al Hail Waves managed by Centara. The management of the 64-key existing property will come into effect on 1st January 2022, after which Centara will...
Elli Jafari

Elli Jafari

Standard Hotels announces the promotion of Elli Jafari to Managing Director of The Standard, London. Jafari joined the hotel as General Manager in August 2018, ahead of its opening in July 2019. Since opening, the hotel has received numerous awards for its design, hospitality and food - its 10th-floor restaurant Decimo is now a destination in itself. Over the last two years The Standard, London has also played host to some of the City's most iconic events and celebrations.
Salt Lake City, UThospitalitynet.org

Aimbridge Hospitality’s Asia Investment Group Announces Three New Hotels

Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading multinational hospitality company, announced its Asia Investment Group has added three new properties to its growing portfolio since June. “We are very pleased to see sustained growth in our portfolio, which is now well above 16,000 rooms,” said Don Li, Executive Vice President & Head of Asia Investment Group. “2020 was an explosive year for us, and we have leveraged that momentum this year.”
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
Travelftnnews.com

Dubai vs. Doha in Flight Bookings H1 2021

In the battle to be the pre-eminent travel hub in the Middle East, the latest research from ForwardKeys, which has the world’s freshest and most comprehensive fight booking data, reveals that in the first half of 2021, Doha seized and consolidated a lead over Dubai. In the period 1st January...
California Statehospitalitynet.org

New Hotel Openings In California Are Up, But Hotel Construction Is Down

California’s hotel development trends are showing the effects of both recovering demand as well as lasting pandemic challenges. The number of hotels that opened in California in the first half of 2021 increased 46% year over year, but the number of hotels and hotel rooms in construction both dropped by 32%, according to Atlas Hospitality Group’s "California Hotel Development Survey 2021 Mid-Year."
MIA to host World Travel Expo Miami in May 2022

MIA to host World Travel Expo Miami in May 2022

With the goal of increasing tourism to their respective destinations, more than 2,000 travel industry representatives are expected to attend the World Travel Expo Miami, scheduled for May 3-5, 2022, at the Miami Airport Convention Center. The event will give international airports the opportunity to meet with airlines, tourism bureaus,...
Lifestylegodsavethepoints.com

Easy Guide: Unlock Epic ‘Suites’ With Hyatt Points

Whether you want to be the social room on a group trip, spice up romantic time with some otherworldly views – or just stretch out, a suite can be pretty…. sweet. But ah, the costs. They can get you. When paying with World Of Hyatt Points, not so much. Standard...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Manathai Koh Samui Will Be Rebranded As Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort

For more than 70 years, Outrigger Hospitality Group has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawaii to premier resort destinations in Fiji, Thailand, Guam, Mauritius and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company currently operates and/or has in development 38 properties with approximately 6,500 rooms – inviting guests to ‘Escape Ordinary’ with authentic Signature Experiences and the Outrigger DISCOVERY loyalty program.
Worldsimpleflying.com

The 8 Destinations Resumed By Emirates In July

Emirates has relaunched eight destinations this July, with Lyon, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico City, Nice, Orlando, Phuket, and Venice all coming back online. This follows the UAE carrier resuming A380 service from Dubai to Los Angeles, Toronto, and Washington Dulles at the beginning of the month. What routes have returned this...
Tallinn Port Opens New Cruise Terminal

Tallinn Port Opens New Cruise Terminal

From today, the Port of Tallinn will greet guests and operators with a new cruise terminal. According to a press release by the port, the new terminal is the most modern and multifunctional in the region, built to reduce its negative impact on the environment. Chairman of the Management Board...

