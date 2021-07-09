Cancel
An Oregon chef found a better understanding of his community when the pandemic forced his restaurant to close

By Ben Stenn +
For chef Ben Stenn, a pandemic-induced take-out operation made little sense. Feeding his staff, first responders, and a community in need did. Ben Stenn is the co-owner of Celilo, a restaurant he opened in Hood River, Oregon in 2005. Though Celilo is in the category of fine dining, Stenn considers it a neighborhood restaurant where people come to get a meal that’s carefully put together—where the food is locally sourced from farmers, fishermen, ranchers, and foragers who have developed personal relationships with Stenn over the years. Last March, when Governor Kate Brown ordered all restaurants in the state to shut down indoor dining operations and provide limited take-out and delivery services to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Stenn decided that switching to take-out wouldn’t be the right approach for Celilo. But he knew there was one thing he wanted to do: feed his community.

