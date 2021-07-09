Baldwin County real estate numbers continue explosive trend over 2020 stats

(OBA®) – Orange Beach, AL – Orange Beach seems poised to give the go-ahead on a 27-lot subdivision on the tip of Bear Point and east of Mississippi Avenue. A public hearing on the subdivision during the July 6 joint council-work session drew no dissenters from the audience even though there was contention about the subdivision when it was first proposed. Mayor Tony Kennon met with residents on the site on a recent Saturday morning in an effort to explain what the city can and can’t do about developments.