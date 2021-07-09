Cancel
Baldwin County, AL

Baldwin County real estate numbers continue explosive trend over 2020 stats

OBA
OBA
 9 days ago
(OBA®) – Robertsdale, AL – With home sale prices continuing to rise, the Baldwin County real estate industry is seeing a major boost in total monthly sales amount. Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports a year-over-year increase in the total sales volume of June 2021 for both resort and traditional residential areas, as well as a drastic increase in average sales price for the resort market. June’s average sales price for the resort area increased to $607,142, compared to $426,174 in June 2020. Additionally, total sales volume for June 2021 in Baldwin County increased by 53.2 percent from the year prior.

www.obawebsite.com

Orange Beach, AL
