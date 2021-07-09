City of Beverly Hills Wildfire Assessment Report Now Available for Review
Beverly Hills, CA – The City of Beverly Hills has released an important assessment of its wildfire risk in advance of two public meetings scheduled for next week. The draft Wildfire Assessment Report, developed by a team of wildfire safety experts, examines several key areas including public trees, private landscaping, public education, evacuation challenges, smoke impacts, structure resiliency, and many other issues.beverlyhills.org
Comments / 0