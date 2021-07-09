Watch a Red Magic 6 vivisected, broken, reassembled, and MacGyver'd back to life

Android 12 is shaping up to be all about the new Material You redesign and theming system. It's a hot look, but it's not all we're getting, and one of the cooler features to land in yesterday's release is the new face-based autorotation for the Pixel 4 and later. Once enabled, it harnesses not just the angle of your phone relative to the ground, but also your face's orientation. That means it considers how you're looking at your phone, not just what the accelerometer says, making it perfect for a bit of bedtime doomscrolling in portrait.