Watch a Red Magic 6 vivisected, broken, reassembled, and MacGyver'd back to life

By Ryne Hager
 9 days ago
Teardown videos can be handy when you're doing your own repairs, or even if you just want to see how something works, but they can also be pretty entertaining in a gruesome sort of way. Yesterday Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything did a teardown of the recent RedMagic 6 gaming phone, and though there was one pretty major hiccup, he was able to take the phone apart while its cooling fan was actively running — and even pull it off.

