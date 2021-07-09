Short-Sleeve Collared Shirts to Wear This Summer
For the majority of the year, the long-sleeve shirt is an infallible menswear staple never to be discarded. But when summer arrives, carrying with it warm breezes (and humidity), therein lies an opportunity to shed sleeves and embrace more seasonally appropriate threads. Presentable without losing a casual edge, the short-sleeve collared shirt looks great on top of shorts at the beach, or layered beneath a lightweight blazer at the office — if you're headed there.www.gearpatrol.com
