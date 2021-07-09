What ‘Being There’ for a Dying Loved One Means

How do I be a neighbor? That’s a question I keep asking. As a follower of Jesus, I can’t help but ask it every day. In Luke’s gospel, when a lawyer asks Jesus how he can inherit eternal life, Jesus replies with questions. “What is written in the law? How do you interpret it?” When the lawyer replies with commandments that Jesus says all the law and the prophets depend on — you must love the Lord your God with all your heart, being and mind, and you must love your neighbor as you love yourself — Jesus says, “Correct! Do this and you will live.” But the lawyer, perhaps trying to trip Jesus up, find a loophole to loving others, or both, asks a follow-up question. “And who is my neighbor?” Jesus replies by telling a story. A man, robbed and left for dead on a roadside, is ignored by a priest and then a Levite, when a Samaritan stops to help. Jesus flips the lawyer’s question, asking, “Now, what do you think? Which of those guys was a neighbor to the person who fell into the hands of robbers?” When the lawyer concedes that the most neighborly man was the Samaritan, Jesus concludes, “Go and do likewise.” Go and be a neighbor.