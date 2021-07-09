Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

What ‘Being There’ for a Dying Loved One Means

Posted by 
TheMighty
TheMighty
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re dying, and someone tells you they’re “waiting ‘til the end” to come see you, believe them. And then put them off as long as you can. “Waiting ‘til the end” was something I heard for the first time — from someone who surprised me with her reluctance — when my mother was dying.

themighty.com

Comments / 0

TheMighty

TheMighty

Burbank, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mighty is a digital health community created to empower and connect people facing health challenges and disabilities.

 https://themighty.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Our Family Got Vaccinated. We All Got COVID. We’ll All Live.

Two weeks ago, we took a family trip out of state, our first in eighteen months. Three-quarters of us had been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot, with the exception being our 11-year old daughter. We’d been extremely diligent for a year and half (often militant) in taking precautions: isolating and masking and distancing since March of 2020.
Hughesville, MDSo Md News.com

Author dives into Bible for meaning of love

Author Troy R. Smith recently self-published his latest book, “Symbolism of Truth: Love” through Lulu. A news release said the Hughesville resident “dives deep into the scripture to lay bare the biblical meaning of love and help Christians better appreciate its depth and magnitude so that they may apply it fully in their own lives.”
GardeningPost-Bulletin

What does it mean to practice 'boldness'?

Calendula flowers are a radiant orange similar to the color of a cone in a construction zone. When I step into the garden, they’re usually my first stop. In addition to their medicinal purposes, I also appreciate their boldness. They’re unapologetically bright. The calendula plants take up a healthy amount of space in the garden, but they don’t squish any other plants. Calendula is a thoughtful instructor in the art of boldness.
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

What does it mean to be a neighbor?

How do I be a neighbor? That’s a question I keep asking. As a follower of Jesus, I can’t help but ask it every day. In Luke’s gospel, when a lawyer asks Jesus how he can inherit eternal life, Jesus replies with questions. “What is written in the law? How do you interpret it?” When the lawyer replies with commandments that Jesus says all the law and the prophets depend on — you must love the Lord your God with all your heart, being and mind, and you must love your neighbor as you love yourself — Jesus says, “Correct! Do this and you will live.” But the lawyer, perhaps trying to trip Jesus up, find a loophole to loving others, or both, asks a follow-up question. “And who is my neighbor?” Jesus replies by telling a story. A man, robbed and left for dead on a roadside, is ignored by a priest and then a Levite, when a Samaritan stops to help. Jesus flips the lawyer’s question, asking, “Now, what do you think? Which of those guys was a neighbor to the person who fell into the hands of robbers?” When the lawyer concedes that the most neighborly man was the Samaritan, Jesus concludes, “Go and do likewise.” Go and be a neighbor.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
TheConversationAU

Loss in the pandemic: when a loved one dies, being cut off from the grieving process can make things harder

COVID-19 has affected many facets of our lives. Public health measures to stop the spread of the virus have impacted the way we work, connect with others and socialise. The pandemic has changed the way we’ve been able to celebrate milestones in our lives, and, importantly, the way we’ve been able to grieve losses. Border restrictions, both domestic and international, have meant some people have been unable to travel interstate or overseas to be with loved ones at the end of their lives, or to attend their funeral. Others may have been able to be at the funeral, but the way...
Surfside, FLNBC Miami

Beloved Couple Who Died in Collapse Remembered by Loved Ones

Beloved Couple Who Died in Collapse Remembered by Loved Ones. Bettina Obias lost her beloved aunt Maria Socorro and her uncle Claudio Bonnefoy in the Champlain building collapse in Surfside three weeks ago. Crews found the couple's remains in the rubble during the rescue efforts. "We're so grateful that my...
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Family remembers loved one

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Guadalupe Valdez, 26 years old was murdered last week in Wichita Falls. His family is mourning his death and hosted a fundraiser for his funeral services today. Valdez family says he was kind hearted and helped his family with their business. “He was very family oriented....
Health850wftl.com

Calculate when you or your loved ones will die with “RESPECT”

Canadian doctors have devised a calculator that computes the date of your death, or the demise of your loved ones. The RESPECT calculator predicts deaths within five years based on declines in daily activities such as bathing and walking-which are typically stronger predictors of mortality than diagnoses of disease. RESPECT...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Leaves Her Sister Almost Homeless, Makes Big Mistake - Story of the Day

A greedy woman tricked her sick mother into transferring all their assets in her name and left her sister homeless. Not long after, karma made her learn a lesson the hard way. Catherine Stone was a wealthy woman, and when she became ill, her elder daughter, Clara, took up the role of looking after her mother, especially her mother’s business affairs.
Surfside, FLPosted by
CBS News

"The fact that my son is here with me today is a miracle": Woman whose ex-husband died in Surfside condo collapse says fate kept their 10-year-old alive

The evening before the Champlain Towers South condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, one of the residents, Manny Lafont, 54, was coaching his 10-year-old son Santi's baseball team. Hours later, he died in the disaster — but his ex-wife says fate kept their son alive. After practice, Manny was supposed...
Soledad, CAkion546.com

Soledad Family reacts to loved one’s grave being vandalized

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) A family that laid their loved one to rest in April has been dealing with an unknown party vandalizing his grave ever since he was buried. Gregory Velazquez was murdered back on April 18, 2021, leaving behind four young children mourning the unexpected loss of their father. He was laid to rest on April 26th in Soledad Cemetery and that's when the problem started to happen.
capenews.net

Taking Note Means Being In The Moment

When I was a child my grandmother made note of the weather every day. After she died I found over 50 years’ worth of daily calendars filled with notations about the weather in boxes in her closet. I don’t know why she did this because it never seemed like the weather was of huge interest to her in our conversations, which were frequent if not quite daily.

Comments / 0

Community Policy