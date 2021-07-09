Tony Winner LaChanze Will Star in Trouble in Mind on Broadway
(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Alice Childress’ acclaimed 1955 play Trouble in Mind has found its star. Tony winner LaChanze will lead the company in the play's Broadway premiere, which will begin at the American Airlines Theatre on October 29 ahead of an opening night on November 18. Trouble in Mind is a limited engagement set to run through January 9, 2022. Full casting will be announced later.www.broadway.com
Comments / 0