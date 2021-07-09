Cancel
“Making Hotel Travel Possible For All”: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Be The Official Partner Hotel Of ITB China For The Third Time

hospitalitynet.org
 9 days ago

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts becomes the Official Partner Hotel of ITB China 2021, which is set to take place as a physical event in Shanghai from 24 – 26 Nov 2021, with a virtual extension from 8 Nov to 31 Dec 2021. With over 8,900 hotels and 21 established brands...

www.hospitalitynet.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyndham Hotels Resorts#Hotel Management#Hotels#Hotel Industry#Commercial#Asiapacific#Asia Pacific#Nyse#Company#Super 8#Microtel#La Quinta#Baymont#Wingate#Americinn#Hawthorn Suites#Trademark Collection#Wyndham Rewards#The Itb China Conference#Chinese
