Former Huddersfield midfielder Alex Pritchard signs two-year deal at Sunderland

newschain
 9 days ago
Alex Pritchard in action for Huddersfield (PA Archive)

Sunderland have signed former Huddersfield attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old, who was a free agent after being released by the Terriers, becomes the Black Cats’ first arrival of the summer under head coach Lee Johnson.

“There were other offers out there but it’s crucial for me to be with a head coach that knows me as a player, and as a person, and has a playing style that suits me,” Pritchard told the Sky Bet League One club’s website.

“The club speaks for itself – you see the stadium, the training ground, the fans – and I just think this could be a great fit.”

The former England Under-21 international began his career at Tottenham and later moved to Norwich before spending three-and-a-half years with Huddersfield, during which time he made 44 Premier League appearances.

His time with Spurs, which brought two top-flight outings as a substitute, also included loan spells at Peterborough, Swindon, Brentford and West Brom.

Sunderland boss Johnson said: “It’s not often that you get the opportunity to sign a player of this quality in League One.

“He’s made a lot of sacrifices to come to Sunderland and I think that shows a great desire to play for the fans, for me and for the club.”

