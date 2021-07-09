The Sweet Life: The Candy Man Opens in Newburyport
Anyone who has visited Kennebunkport will be familiar with The Candy Man’s flagship location. And now, North Shore locals are fortunate to have the shop’s second location open in the heart of downtown Newburyport. Brothers and owners Jim and Jack Biagioni love the North Shore and when a coveted storefront became available earlier this year, they jumped on the opportunity to make it their second location, officially opening their doors in May.www.nshoremag.com
