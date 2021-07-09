Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

The Sounds of TikTok

wliw.org
 9 days ago

Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show, She Memes Well) and Taylor Garron (Look I Bought Plants: And Other Poems About Life and Stuff, As of Yet) identify the TV clips that have been haunting everyone’s For You Pages. Woah oh ohhh yeah-eh-ayy!

www.wliw.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Meme
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Bellingham, WAcascadiaweekly.com

Sounds of Summer

No music-related COVID cancellation cut quite as deeply into the heart of this music-loving community (and music-loving me) as Downtown Sounds. Because I am in frequent communication with Downtown Bellingham Partnership Program Director Lindsey Payne Johnstone about the series that has been her baby and signature event for more than a decade, I know that when she had to make the inevitable call to call it off, it was rough stuff.
Behind Viral Videosmspoweruser.com

TikTok takes on LinkedIn with TikTok Resumes

There was a time, not very long ago, when Microsoft was trying to purchase TikTok, and at the time the deal appeared incredibly bizarre, due to the mismatch in the company’s missions of productivity vs entertainment. It seems it would only take 6 months for everything to become clearer after...
New York City, NYthecut.com

The Sound of My Inbox

This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. Christine Smallwood’s recent novel The Life of the Mind — a bleak, funny tour of academia’s outer fringe — offers a lament for the state of email. Dorothy, the book’s grad-student heroine, “used to love email, used to have long, meaningful, occasionally thrilling email correspondences that involved the testing of ideas and the exchange of videos and music links.” Emails had been the way Dorothy and her friends “crafted personas, narrated events, made sense of their lives,” Smallwood writes. “That way of life, alas, had ended.” Now the emails they exchange are perfunctory, businesslike, “and if you wanted to know what someone was doing, you could usually find out on social media.” Still, the craving for digital connection persists. “Dorothy had not stopped checking, expecting, or wishing that a good message might be out there, waiting in the ether just for her.”
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: In The Dark “Safe And Sound”

With Murphy still on the run, Josiah enlists Darnell to try and track her down on a new episode of In The Dark at 9PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About In The Dark:. In three seasons, Murphy Mason has gone from a...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kasie Hunt’s husband?

POLITICAL correspondent Kasie Hunt made a shocking announcement. On Friday July 16, 2021, Hunt announced she leaving her position as Capitol Hill correspondent at MSNBC. When Hunt is not covering political news, she is at home with her husband Matthew Mario Rivera. Better known as Matt Rivera, he is a...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker worries fans with appearance in new photo

Al Roker created a whirlwind of concern on social media on Friday when he posted a selfie on social media which turned heads. The Today show weatherman left fans tripping over themselves to check he was ok after he shared a post-workout photo. In the snapshot, Al - who documents...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Biz Markie's Wife Posted a Touching Tribute to Her Late Husband

Music fans everywhere mourn the loss of legendary musician Biz Markie after his death on July 16, 2021. Following his passing, many have been curious about his wife, Tara Davis, who reportedly held his hand in the hospital as he passed away. Biz and Tara had been married for 16 years, but do they have any kids? And how did they meet? Read on for details about their relationship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy