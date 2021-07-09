Light Refrain puts the record straight at York

Light Refrain won the Group Three William Hill Summer Stakes at York

Light Refrain put Royal Ascot disappointment behind her with victory in the William Hill Summer Stakes at York – providing jockey Tom Marquand with his 10th success in the Queen’s colours.

A smile is rarely far away from Marquand’s face, but it was all the more evident after he had delivered William Haggas’ filly from off the pace to beat Vadream by two and a quarter lengths in the Group Three feature.

Marquand was also on board when Light Refrain got stuck in the mud on her previous outing, finishing a well-beaten 11th of 18 in last month’s Jersey Stakes after a deluge had turned the ground soft on the final day of the Royal meeting.

It was a very different outcome 20 days later as the three-year-old dropped back to six furlongs and turned round the form with Jersey Stakes third Vadream, who had to settle for runner-up spot this time behind the 7-2 winner.

Light Refrain’s return to winning ways has brought high-profile future targets into the equation – including a possible bid for the Group One Haydock Sprint Cup at Haydock in September.

Marquand, meanwhile, can reflect on this happier experience after having to handle the frustration at Ascot – when the Queen was in attendance.

He said: “Her Majesty was present at Ascot, and it was disappointing.

“But she hated the ground, and it dragged the speed out of her. Ascot went like a gluepot on the last day – and she didn’t love it.

“We all agreed that coming back to six furlongs and coming back to sprinting would do the trick, and that decision was justified.”

Light Refrain always appeared to be travelling comfortably and produced a telling change of gear to lead two furlongs.

She falls asleep in behind one, gets a tow in and she's all there for you when you need her to be

Marquand added: “She’s a gorgeous filly and she’s come so good mentally.

“She falls asleep in behind one, gets a tow in and she’s all there for you when you need her to be.

“Ever since my first year riding, I’ve been lucky enough to have one or two (winners for the Queen) each year – and riding winners for Her Majesty is as high up in the sport as you can get in term of who you’re riding for.

“It was a pretty straightforward job today. I hope there’ll be a bit more to come, with some nice opportunities for her throughout the summer.

“There’s lots of different avenues she can go down now, with ground not being an issue as long as it’s not extremes.”

Haggas’ wife Maureen confirmed Haydock is likely to figure in discussions about the remainder of Light Refrain’s campaign.

She said: “That was really good. She’s done well, because this is always a competitive race.

“She’s lovely. She probably ideally could do with a little bit more cut in the ground, but it didn’t seem to bother her – and she travelled well.

“She’s done very little wrong this year, really. She’s now won a Listed and a Group Three.

“I really think this is her trip – she travelled so well, and this is a fast six.

“She handles soft ground, so she’s probably worth a cut at one of those nice races later on in the year.

“She could (go to the Haydock Sprint Cup) – absolutely. She’s won a Listed and Group Three, so you’ve got to go Group One or Group Two, and you haven’t really got much to lose.

“I just don’t think she’d want rattling fast ground, which at some point we’re going to get, because we’ve had a lot of soft.”

Callum Rodriguez and Ben Robinson were two more jockeys with plenty to smile about – after both riding doubles.

Eternal Halo was an 11-4 co-favourite of three in the six-runner William Hill Pick-Your-Places Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Stakes but proved a most emphatic four-length winner for Rodriguez and trainer Keith Dalgleish.

Rodriguez had to get a little more serious on Challet, who prevailed by a length and a half at 20-1 from fellow outsider Give It Some Teddy in the Garbutt And Elliott Handicap.

The winning jockey said: “That was a good performance – he got into a lovely rhythm in front and he’s seen the trip out well.

“I’m delighted.”

So too was Robinson, who struck first on Brian Ellison’s 2-1 favourite Cormier in the opening williamhill.com Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap and then sprang a 40-1 shock on James Watt for Paul Midgley when taking the Longines Irish Champions Weekend Handicap by a head.

Cormier’s determined length win from Noble Masquerade was his second in succession on the Flat, and sixth in all over the last 12 months – including two over hurdles.

Robinson said: “He’s got very good hurdles form, he’s fresh off a run from Pontefract – where he won quite easily – so my only doubt for today was the sun on the ground and it drying out.

“But the class got him through it, and he got away with it.

“I’d say he’ll still mix and match. The owner Dan Gilbert loves dual-purpose horses, so I’d say he’ll do a bit of both.”