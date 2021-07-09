AARP Wants Financial Help For Millions Of Caregivers In Florida

AARP is asking Congress to consider a tax credit for the millions of Americans who are caregivers for elderly family members. Amanda Fredriksen associate state director of advocacy and outreach for AARP Texas told Texas Standard that the group recently published a report highlighting the different ways caregiving affects American households. AARP is now working with lawmakers in both parties, and in both chambers, to pass the Credit for Caring Act that would give caregivers a tax credit of up to $5,000 to help cover expenses for their loved ones.