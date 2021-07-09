Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Does Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

By Robert Yaniz Jr.
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black Widow is getting a lot of attention for arriving after its title character — played by Scarlett Johansson — has died. Of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already revived characters by jumping around its own timeline. Yet, for all the digging through the past Black Widow does, it also perhaps looks ahead to the rest of Phase 4. To that end, fans are desperate to know if the latest Marvel movie has a post-credits scene.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Wyatt Russell
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Black Widow#Disney Premier Access#Wandavision#Falcon#The Winter Soldier#Loki#Mcu#Avengers#U S Agent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Movies
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Scarlett Johansson Lookalike Is Driving Social Media Wild

A Scarlett Johansson lookalike has been discovered online, and her very uncanny resemblance is driving social media wild. Going by Kate Johansson on TikTok and Instagram, the Russian model bears an uncanny resemblance to the Black Widow star. From her eyes to her wavy blonde hair, it is quite jarring how many of Kate's features are similar to Johansson's.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel: they denounce gordofobia in their characters after Black Widow

The premiere of Black Widow he served a week in theaters and Disney+, but still leaves a lot of fabric to cut. Behind the praise and great criticism that the film starring Scarlett Johansson received, hides a controversy that was uncovered in the last hours: they denounce that the film includes gordofobia against the character of Red Guardian and that the trend is repeated in other Marvel productions. What is it about?
MoviesDecider

Is ‘Black Widow’ on HBO Max? Where to Watch ‘Black Widow’

Marvel has taken the world by storm once again with the premiere of Black Widow last weekend, after being delayed from releasing the title for over a year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film, which finally opened in theaters and on Disney+, has surpassed viewership expectations by blowing past $215M in revenue in its first weekend. This total, however, combines box office and Disney+ Premier Access stats which is atypical for movie debuts.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Marvel’s Kevin Feige Is So Excited Doctor Strange 2’s Sam Raimi To Join The Shared Universe

Along with boasting impressive credits like the Evil Dead movies and A Simple Plan, Sam Raimi played an integral role in popularizing superhero movies in the 2000s with his Spider-Man trilogy. Now Raimi is back within this genre as the director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This hire delighted a lot of people when it was announced last year, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is unsurprisingly part of this group, though for him, his excitement stems from a more personal place.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’ Actor Says He’s Playing The First Mutant In The MCU

After a long road to release, Scarlett Johansson’s solo Black Widow film was finally released earlier this month to critical and commercial acclaim. The first film in Phase 4 of the MCU, the solo film detailed Natasha Romanoff’s past, as well as giving fans insight into her surrogate family. It also briefly delved into how The Soviet Union/Russia deals with superheroes, and how it too strived to create its own Avengers-like team. In fact, Natasha’s surrogate father Alexei is Red Guardian, Russia’s counterpart to Captain America.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Black Widow was originally supposed to have a cameo from Robert Downey Jr. contain

Given the events of the past year, it feels like an eternity since Marvel Studios’ Black Widow launched his first promotional campaign, but if you were paying attention in 2019, you may remember a report circulating suggesting that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. would make a cameo appearance in the film, possibly via unused Captain America: Civil War imagery.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

What Marvel TV Shows Will Air on Disney+ After ‘Loki’?

What Marvel TV Shows Will Air on Disney+ After ‘Loki’?. Since the beginning of 2021, MCU TV programs have been pouring in thick and fast. Fans have had a taste of what Phase Four will have to offer, from WandaVision to Loki. WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, was...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson Humorously Calls Out Mark Ruffalo For Not Getting Group Avengers Tattoo

The Marvel family is a pretty tight-knit group. They almost have to be considering the amount of movies, televisions shows and other projects they’ve all participated in over the years. The original team of heroes, which consisted of Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Mark Ruffalo (the Incredible Hulk), have been working together since the release of the first Avengers movie almost ten years ago. To commemorate their life-changing experience, the first Avengers decided to get matching Marvel-themed tattoos - well, all of them except for one.
MoviesDartmouth

Review: Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ is Thrilling, but Lacks Depth Natasha Deserves

“Black Widow” is an action-packed film with an empowering message that falls short of giving its heroine the long-awaited role she deserves. Marvel’s “Black Widow” weaves a touching story about abuse, family and survival. The movie tackles the difficult theme of the dehumanization of young women through fantastic acting, writing and, of course, fighting. In the larger context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, “Black Widow” still feels like too little, too late for the titular character. After a decade as a superhero sidekick, fans can’t help but feel that Black Widow deserved more.
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

[EXCLUSIVE] Watch ‘Black Widow’ Free: Where to Streaming Marvel’s Movie HD

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Black Widow online. It’s finally here. Here is Black Widow, and it’s spectacular. The first Marvel tentpole movie since COVID began, Scarlett Johansson rocks the house as Natasha Romanoff, the titular superhero, and is simultaneously the first female lead in a Marvel film. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and another cast of formidable actresses assist in said asskicking.
Moviescodelist.biz

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson is living action cinema

Msometimes you know everything beforehand. If you buy a ticket for the latest James Bond movie, you’re hoping for two hours of crazy car chases, well-choreographed fight scenes, exotic locations and beautiful women in tight clothes. Movies that deal with superheroes, on the other hand, are often surprises, because Marvel likes to have the cinematic adaptations of its comics told in different film genres. So “Spiderman” became a coming-of-age story, “Ant-Man” is about a thief coup, and the life of the former Russian contract killer Black Widow now surprises with crazy car chases, well-choreographed fight scenes, exotic locations and beautiful women in tight clothes – a real spy thriller.
MoviesSonoma Index Tribune

‘Black Widow’ backstory gives Scarlett a sister

Marvel Studios loves a nod to Middle America—witness their latest film product, “Black Widow,” which begins in bucolic Ohio. Two blonde girls play in the woods, overseen by a mother and father played by Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. The adults’ faces look bizarre (in the manner of Robert DeNiro...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Reveals New Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded onto television, the timeline is only set to become that little bit more crammed and a whole lot more convoluted, especially with the Season 1 finale of Loki officially ushering in the multiverse era, where anything and everything can happen literally anywhere across time and space.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Kevin Feige says Marvel Studios is still figuring out the MCU’s multiverse

Let’s be honest, as we move into phase four of the Marvel cinematic universe, we can all agree that things are starting to get pretty complicated, even for the studio execs. Kevin Feige has revealed that a group at Marvel studios recently met to establish the rules for how the Multiverse will work in the MCU going forward.
MoviesDaily Californian

‘Black Widow’ weaves together strong cast for one of Marvel’s best films

After her debut in “Iron Man 2” in a slinky, low-cut catsuit, Natasha Romanoff, or Black Widow, (Scarlett Johansson) has finally stepped out of her role as a supportive superhero-but-essentially-sidekick and into a fully-fledged protagonist in the summer blockbuster “Black Widow.”. Directed by Cate Shortland, “Black Widow” retreats back into...
Moviesyourchoiceway.com

Black Widow Movie Review

Cate Shortland's "Black Widow" is being sold as a prequel about Natasha Romanoff, or Black Widow, one of the Avengers who has never received the standalone treatment in the franchise. "Prequel" may suggest it's an origin story, but "Black Widow" only spends a few opening moments with Romanoff as a young girl living with her family before forward 21 years, situating the movie between the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War." It's a shame that "Widow" will end up being regarded as an afterthought by Marvel aficionados, because Romanoff's chance to be front-and-center is quite fun and often thrilling.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Agatha Harkness will return to the MCU, confirms Kevin Feige

After discovering it was Agatha all along, the conclusion of Marvel Studios’ WandaVision saw Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff banishing Kathryn Hahn’s wicked witch to a life of normality in Westview as nosy neighbour Agnes. However, speaking to Rotten Tomatoes in a recent interview, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy