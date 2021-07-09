Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Families of Lebanon blast victims call for immunity to be lifted

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Du0E0_0asA4bQ900
A Lebanese man who lost his son during the last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s seaport, shout slogans as he pushed back by a Lebanese army soldier (Hussein Malla/AP) (AP)

Families of the victims of last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port protested in the capital to pressure parliament to lift immunity on three politicians as requested by the judge leading the investigation into the explosion.

One of the protests took place near the residency of Parliament speaker Nabih Berri, where the legislature’s justice committee was meeting over the immunity request.

Lebanese troops pushed the protesters back from the tightly-secured building.

Many Lebanese blame the country’s ruling elites for negligence that led to the port explosion.

“You blew up Beirut and put people in coffins,” read a banner carried by one of the protesters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VYke_0asA4bQ900
Footage of the blast in central Beirut (Karim Sokhn/PA) (PA Media)

According to the deputy parliament speaker, Elie Ferzli, the committee decided to first request from the judge to review the evidence against the three before deciding on the immunity.

Last week, Judge Tarek Bitar announced he intends to pursue senior politicians and former and current security chiefs in the case, and requested permission for their prosecution.

Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilisers that had been improperly stored in the port for years, exploded on August 4, killing 211 people, injuring more than 6,000 and devastating nearby neighbourhoods.

“Shame on them.

“They are bringing riot police to face the families of martyrs,” shouted Ibrahim Hoteit, whose brother of Tharwat Hoteit was killed in the blast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHQW6_0asA4bQ900
A woman holds a portrait of a victim (Hussein Malla/AP) (AP)

Last Friday, Mr Bitar asked the government and the interior ministry for permission to question two of Lebanon’s most prominent security chiefs, including the head of general security directorate, Major General Abbas Ibrahim.

Interior minister Mohamed Fehmi reportedly rejected the request on Friday.

Mr Ibrahim issued a statement saying he abides by the law but that someone is trying to tarnish his image.

Family members of the victims later Friday also held a rally outside the interior ministry, to protest against Mr Fehmi’s decision.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nabih Berri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Beirut#Parliament#Lebanese#Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Lebanon
News Break
Society
News Break
Middle East
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London. Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, Kent, was charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Riots in Lebanon as West Calls for Quick Cabinet Formation

BEIRUT (AP) — Tension intensified in Lebanon on Friday, with riots leaving more than two dozen people injured in the northern city of Tripoli, including five soldiers who were attacked with a hand grenade. France, the European Union and the United States in the meantime called on Lebanese politicians to...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

Relatives of Beirut Blast Victims Tear-Gassed by Riot Police

Riot police in Lebanon have fired tear gas at families of people who died in last year’s Beirut port blast. Victims’ relatives had gathered outside Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi’s home on Tuesday to protest his decision to exclude high-level security officials from an investigation into the August 2020 explosion, which killed 211 people and injured 6,000 more.
ProtestsArkansas Online

Protests urge end to immunity of legislators in Beirut blast

BEIRUT -- Families of the victims of last year's huge blast at Beirut's port protested in the Lebanese capital Friday to pressure parliament to lift immunity of three legislators. The judge investigating the explosion had requested such a step. One of the protests took place near the residency of Parliament...
AdvocacyWTOP

Families of Beirut blast victims want officials prosecuted

BEIRUT (AP) — Families of the victims of last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port protested in the Lebanese capital on Friday to pressure parliament to lift immunity of three legislators. The judge investigating the explosion had requested such a step. One of the protests took place near the residency...
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

Lebanon's prime minister warns of 'social explosion' in call for aid

Lebanon’s prime minister is warning of a “social explosion” amid economic troubles in the country and is asking the international community to come to the nation's aid. “Lebanon is a few days away from the social explosion. The Lebanese are facing this dark fate alone,” Prime Minister Hassan Diab told ambassadors in a speech on Tuesday, Al-Jazeera reported.
AdvocacyAnderson Herald Bulletin

Egypt lets journalists, activists go after US concerns

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities released three activists and three journalists Sunday after months in pre-trial detention, officials and lawyers said. The releases came after U.S. officials, among others, expressed concern over the arrests and harassment of rights advocates and critics of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s government. State security prosecutors...
Protestskdal610.com

Reporter detained in Cuba protests is placed under house arrest – ABC

MADRID – (Reuters) – A journalist who was detained while covering protests in Cuba was freed from police custody but placed under house arrest on Friday, the Spanish newspaper she works for reported. Camila Acosta, a Cuban national, had been writing for the Spanish daily ABC when she was arrested...
WorldPosted by
AFP

US calls resignation of Lebanon PM-designate 'disappointing'

The United States said Thursday's resignation of Saad Hariri as Lebanon's prime minister-designate was disappointing. "It is critical that a government committed and able to implement priority reforms be formed now," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after Hariri abandoned his efforts to form a government nine months after accepting the challenge. The country is deep in crisis and international donors remain adamant that a government must be established before they can provide funding. But political squabbling has repeatedly stymied such efforts and sent the currency to unprecedented lows that leave imported medicine and fuel increasingly unaffordable.
AdvocacyInternational Business Times

Cuba Protests: UN Human Rights Chief Urges Cuba To Release Detainees

The United Nations Human Rights Chief is calling on Cuba to release all detained protestors and journalists as concerns grow over the widespread arrests and continued unrest in the country. In a statement released Friday, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urged the Cuban government to attend to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.

Comments / 0

Community Policy