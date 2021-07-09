Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

It’s coming Rome? Matteo Berrettini hoping for more Italian success on Sunday

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMe0Y_0asA4aXQ00
Matteo Berrettini in action (PA Wire)

Matteo Berrettini served up a Sunday sporting double for Italy by reaching the Wimbledon final after overpowering Hubert Hurkacz in four sets.

The 25-year-old from Rome became the first Italian man to reach the SW19 showpiece after a 6-3 6-0 6-7 (3) 6-4 victory.

The main course may be England’s date with Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday evening, but Berrettini will provide a tasty antipasti when he walks out on Centre Court at 2pm.

Certainly David Beckham, watching from the royal box, will be desperate not to sit through a similar exhibition of Italian domination at Wembley in two days’ time.

Hurkacz was the man who broke many a heart at Wimbledon on Wednesday when he knocked out eight-time champion Roger Federer, having previously accounted for second seed Daniil Medvedev.

But the Polish 14th seed was simply blown away over the first two sets as he faced the non-stop barrage that is the Berrettini serve.

Hurkacz did fashion a break point early in the opener, but the likeable 24-year-old was unable to press it home as Berrettini held for 3-3.

About half an hour and nine games later a dazed and confused Hurkacz found himself two sets down and staring at the same sort of pasting that he had handed out to Federer.

He did at least manage to make himself part of the semi-final in the third, denying Berrettini the chance to unleash his destructive forehand where possible and taking the tie-break to give the crowd, inevitably now backing the underdog, something to cheer.

But Berrettini, the Queen’s Club champion last month, immediately broke again and wrapped up victory when Hurkacz’s final return of his mammoth serve floated long.

It will be a first grand slam final for Berrettini, who said: “I have no words, really.

“I need a couple of hours to understand what happened. I played a great match, I enjoyed the crowd and I’m really happy. I never dreamed about this because it’s too much for a dream.

“I thought after the third set I felt I deserved to win that set and I said to myself ‘it doesn’t matter’, I felt like the stronger player. Eventually it paid off.

“It’s the best tennis day of my life. Hopefully Sunday will be even better!”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Beckham
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#England#Italian#Centre Court#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
News Break
Fashion
Place
Rome, IT
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

French star Mickaëlle Michel booked for British bow at Shergar Cup

Mickaëlle Michel will make her Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut at Ascot next month after being confirmed as part of the Ladies Team. The globetrotting French jockey was the leading female rider in her homeland in 2018 and has since enjoyed record-breaking success around the world, most notably in Japan.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic wins a SIXTH Wimbledon title and draws level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slams... as Serb comes from behind to beat Italian Matteo Berrettini in four sets in thrilling final on Centre Court

The shared 20:20 vision of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is over — three is now the crowd at the top of men's tennis. As the sun set on a unique Wimbledon on Sunday night the game was left in the extraordinary position of having three immortals duking it out with 60 major titles split between them.
Wimbledon, NDABC News

The Latest: Matteo Berrettini reaches 1st Wimbledon semi

WIMBLEDON, England -- The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 61 years to reach the Wimbledon semifinals by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets. The seventh-seeded Berrettini won 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court against a player he called “one...
Tennischatsports.com

Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini to win his 20th career Grand Slam title at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic won the Wimbledon men’s singles championship on Sunday, defeating Matteo Berrettini of Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. The victory gave Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked tennis player, his 20th Grand Slam singles title, tying him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Just as importantly, it gave Djokovic his third Grand Slam title of the year and positioned him to become the first man in more than a half-century to win the calendar Grand Slam when he competes at the U.S. Open later this summer.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Matteo Berrettini hopes to repeat Italy's heroics in London at Euro 2020 by securing a place in the Wimbledon final as he prepares to take on Hubert Hurkacz... the towering star is standing tall as he bids to make history

England were still six years off winning the 1966 World Cup the last time Italy produced a Wimbledon semi-finalist. So Matteo Berrettini’s contribution to a great week for the Azzurri in London should not be underestimated as he tries to operate in parallel to his national football team this weekend.
TennisThe Independent

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini joins exodus from Tokyo 2020

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics due to a thigh injury, the 25-year-old said on Sunday. The world number eight had his left thigh bandaged during his defeat by top-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the final of the grasscourt Grand Slam earlier this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy