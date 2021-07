Matej Mohoric took his second victory of this year’s Tour de France on stage 19 as Mark Cavendish was made to wait for a record-breaking 35th win at the race.Mohoric, 26, who already soloed to victory on stage seven, was brilliantly opportunistic again as he made a superb move away from a group of 20 riders with 25 kilometres remaining.The Slovenian proved too strong for the chasers as Bahrain Victorious clinched their third win of the Tour.The victory came just 48 hours after the team bus and hotel were raided by police.And Mohoric appeared to silence critics during his...