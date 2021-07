A quick recap! A few days ago on Big Brother, Frenchie won the season's first HOH competition, and in doing so, kept his entire team of "Jokers" safe from eviction. Then he went around the house making a Final 2 with everybody and told all the women and POC players in the house that he was going to "shake things up" this season and not target them. He was ready to target the "alpha males" who, in so many other seasons, end up making it to the end because people are too scared to target them. Then he nominated two POC players, one a woman, for eviction and blew up any trust he'd built. Quite a start for Frenchie!