Dua Lipa Sued by Paparazzi For Sharing Photo Without Permission

By Jaron Schneider
petapixel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to United States court documents, Dua Lipa shared a photo of herself that was captured by paparazzi “without permission or authorization” when she posted it to social media. The paparazzi firm is seeking $150,000 in damages and has asked for a jury trial. Lipa is a popular singer who...

