POTUS

Watch live: Biden signs executive order to promote competition in economy

The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
President Biden is scheduled to sign an executive order on Friday afternoon that is aimed to promote competition in the economy and crack down on anti-competitive practices.

He is scheduled to deliver remarks and sign the order at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

