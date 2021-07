Odds are that if you’re in the US you’re doing something for American Independence Day, even if you’re just headed to a nearby park to watch the fireworks. But if you’d like to spice things up a bit for the celebratory weekend — or even just a random night later in the summer — may we interest you in a list of fourteen delicious libations just begging to be consumed in the sun?From mezcal to scotch whisky to vodka to a bright pink frosé (and even a mocktail!), at least one (if not more) of our hand-picked beverages will please...