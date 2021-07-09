Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: With his influential column, he exposed politicians' shady secrets

By Matthew Pressman
Laredo Morning Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - Ask people what's wrong with political journalism in America, and you're likely to get a long list: a focus on personalities instead of policy, an obsession with scandal, too much reliance on anonymous sources, liberal bias. Drew Pearson, arguably the most influential political columnist in U.S. history, could be faulted for all those shortcomings and more. And yet, it's hard not to admire Pearson after reading Donald A. Ritchie's engaging new biography, "The Columnist: Leaks, Lies, and Libel in Drew Pearson's Washington."

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Mccarthy
Person
Estes Kefauver
Person
Walter Winchell
Person
Nikita Khrushchev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Morality#Washington Oxford#Americans#Soviet#New York Times#Sullivan Supreme Court#Democratic#Senate#Kefauver#Quaker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Liberals, media turn July 4th into America bashfest

Liberal politicians and commentators took special joy in celebrating July 4th by denouncing America. The Statue of Liberty was not a symbol of freedom but a symbol of hypocrisy. The flag was polarizing. The national anthem doesn’t speak for everyone (or anyone). Even fireworks are racist. Hot dogs are safe for now, but give it time — considering Brandeis University is already banning the word “picnic.”
PoliticsWashington Post

A top columnist who exposed corruption — and sometimes betrayed his principles

Ask people what’s wrong with political journalism in America, and you’re likely to get a long list: a focus on personalities instead of policy, an obsession with scandal, too much reliance on anonymous sources, liberal bias. Drew Pearson, arguably the most influential political columnist in U.S. history, could be faulted for all those shortcomings and more. And yet, it’s hard not to admire Pearson after reading Donald A. Ritchie’s engaging new biography, “The Columnist: Leaks, Lies, and Libel in Drew Pearson’s Washington.”
PoliticsHeraldNet

Comment: America must confront long history of Nazism, racism

As Americans consider the aftermath of the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol and contemporary struggles over voting reform in Congress and at the Supreme Court, many wonder about the fate of our democratic republic. The principles Americans are supposed to hold dear — voting rights, equality, freedom — appear imperiled.
Glens Falls, NYPost-Star

BLOG: Paper's former editor publishes book of columns

Ken Tingley, formerly the longtime editor of The Post-Star, has put together a collection of columns, published under the title, “The Last American Editor,” which can be ordered now through Something or Other Publishing. The book brings together columns from 2008 through 2020, starting with one of the first news...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

QAnon fanatics are rebranding their 'secret war.' And it could work.

A few years into waiting for “the storm” to sweep away former President Donald Trump’s enemies, some believers in the prophetic QAnon conspiracy theory have decided to take matters into their own hands. These “digital soldiers” aren’t picking up guns or marching on the Capitol — though many actually did...
Prescott, AZprescottenews.com

Opinion: White Identity Ten Years On

[Disclaimer: The views expressed in opinion pieces on the PrescotteNews website are solely those of the authors. These opinions do not necessarily represent those of the staff of Prescott eNews or its publisher.]. I published White Identity in 2011, which means it is now 10 years old. For the Amazon...
U.S. PoliticsMarshall News Messenger

Ben Shapiro: What foreign dissidents understand about the American flag

This week, thousands of Cuban dissidents marched against the repressive communist tyranny that has subjugated the Cuban people for three generations. They chanted “Libertad!” and called for the end of the regime. And they carried aloft a symbol of freedom: the American flag. This isn’t a rarity. It’s a common...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
TV Showsmediaite.com

One Daytime Show on Fox News Pulled More Viewers Than Anything in Prime Time on MSNBC and CNN in Tuesday Ratings Race

Fox News’ late afternoon panel show The Five topped all of MSNBC’s and CNN’s prime time programming in total viewers Tuesday, according to Nielsen data. With 2.56 million total viewers, The Five had more viewers than each of the competition’s prime time offerings, including each network’s most watched show. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show averaged 2.27 million total viewers, while CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time had 903,000. The Five also topped nearly all of CNN and MSNBC’s prime time shows in the valuable demo of viewers age 25-54, with 337,000, falling just behind Maddow, which had 345,000 in the demo. (For comparison, the most-watched show in the demo on CNN Tuesday was Anderson Cooper 360, with 234,000.)
POTUSMSNBC

Trump going down? Here’s how you know 45 is worried amid criminal probe

The Trump Organization has stripped CFO Allen Weisselberg from his leadership roles at more than 40 subsidiary companies as the criminal probe into the Organization heats up. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray to discuss what this move may signal about the investigation. July 13, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Former Fox executive calls network "poison for America"

Fox proprietor Rupert Murdoch "owes himself a better legacy than a news channel that no reasonable person would believe," former Fox executive Preston Padden wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Beast, published Monday. Why it matters: Padden was president of network distribution at the Fox Broadcasting Company for seven...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Fox News Keeps Up Search for Liberal Co-Host on 'The Five'

Executives at Fox News Channel believe one of the core elements behind the durability of the network’s late-afternoon panel program, “The Five,” is the connection between founding panelists Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. When the pair first met, however, they seemed to find little in common. Gutfeld, then hosting the...
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kasie Hunt’s husband?

POLITICAL correspondent Kasie Hunt made a shocking announcement. On Friday July 16, 2021, Hunt announced she leaving her position as Capitol Hill correspondent at MSNBC. When Hunt is not covering political news, she is at home with her husband Matthew Mario Rivera. Better known as Matt Rivera, he is a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.

Comments / 0

Community Policy