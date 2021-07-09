Macy's comforter sets are on sale from as low as $24 right now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Christmas in July? Yes, please! Summer sales are heating up, and we can’t get over all of the light, summery bedding available at super-affordable prices from Macy’s Black Friday in July sale. Now through July 12, you can use the promo code JULY! to save up to 60 percent off items across all categories and an extra 25 percent off select sale items sitewide. While there are tons of fabulous deals available (with new ones added each day!), the breezy sheet sets are what we’re dreaming about right now. After all, summer is the perfect time to freshen up your bedscape with breathable fabrics that won’t trap heat and have you waking up in a sweat in the middle of the night. Below, we’ve gathered up some of our favorite cotton sets from editor-approved brands like Martha Stewart, Charter Club, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Don’t hit snooze on this deal!