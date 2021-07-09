Cancel
Kids

Difference Makers help their children build a foundation for success

By Susy Solis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 9 days ago

A North Texas couple addressed their son’s struggle with reading and ended up creating a program that’s helping dozens of kids build a strong foundation for future success. They’re this week’s KRLD Difference Makers.

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

