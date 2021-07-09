Difference Makers help their children build a foundation for success

Include pediatric patients in demonstrations and discussions to improve outcomes. Most asthma presents in childhood. In 2015, the CDC found that pediatric asthma’s overall prevalence in the United States was 8.4% and was approximately 10% among school-aged children and adolescents aged 6 to 19 years.1 Asthma often causes them to miss school or extracurricular activities and creates a burden for parents who must miss work when their children are having breathing difficulties.2,3 Over the long term, 75% of children with asthma may accumulate abnormal lung growth patterns and irreversible airflow obstruction that follow them into adulthood. That impaired lung function can also alter their response to treatment.1 For approximately 60% of children with asthma, medication, primarily in the form of inhalers, can control the condition. For the rest, stepped-up care is needed.4,5 Pharmacists can find teachable moments to help children help themselves.