New York Rangers, Brett Howden agree to one-year deal

By Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

The New York Rangers and restricted free agent forward Brett Howden agreed to a one-year deal on Friday.

The team did not release financial details, but the New York Post reported it is worth $885,000.

Howden, 23, appeared in 42 games in 2020-21 and had seven points (one goal, six assists) and 11 penalty minutes. In 178 games with the Rangers (2018-21), he has posted 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists).

Top 20 NHL free agents of 2021: Alex Ovechkin leads deep class

The Tampa Bay Lightning selected Howden with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and traded him to the Rangers on Feb. 26, 2018, with Vladislav Namestnikov, Libor Hajek, Tampa Bay’s first-round pick in 2018 and a conditional pick in 2019 for Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller.

–Field Level Media

