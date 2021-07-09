Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour beats Queen's Greatest Hits to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart

By Helen Ainsley Twitter
officialcharts.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSour by Olivia Rodrigo scores a fourth week at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, narrowly fending off Queen’s Greatest Hits collection. Sour - the UK’s biggest album of 2021 so far - finishes the week just 270 chart sales ahead of Queen’s Greatest Hits, extending Olivia’s reign as the only artist to spend more than a week at Number 1 this year on the Official Albums Chart.

www.officialcharts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jehnny Beth
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Jack Savoretti
Person
Bobby Gillespie
Person
Laura Mvula
Person
Joni Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greatest Hits#Downloads#Europiana#Primal Scream#Record Club With#Bowers Wilkins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicBBC

Olivia Rodrigo's has highest selling song and album this year

In 2021 one star has been the queen of the charts - Olivia Rodrigo!. She's acted in High School Musical since 2019 but first came to many people's attention as a star with the release of her song Driver's License, in January this year. The single has had more than...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Inhaler’s debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This heading for Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart

Take a deep breath Inhaler fans – the Irish rock band are on course for Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with their debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This. The Dublin quartet lead today’s Official Chart Update by over 7,000 chart sales having racked up the most physical and download sales this past weekend. Should Inhaler hold onto the top spot by Friday’s final chart, they’ll become the third Irish group to top the albums chart in the last decade, following The Script and Westlife.
MusicForbes

Meet Olivia Rodrigo, Pop’s New Princess

Olivia Rodrigo keeps making pop-music history in 2021: The 18-year-old Disney star is proving to be the genre’s most promising—and record-breaking—new performer. After gaining fame on Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo launched onto the music scene with the release of her first single in January 2021.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Olivia Rodrigo Claims Top Song And Album In UK’s First-Half 2021 Data

Olivia Rodrigo has landed two further notable achievements in her stellar year, as she claims the UK’s biggest song and album of the first half of 2021. New data from the Official Charts Company marks the halfway point in the sales year, to the end of June, and shows Rodrigo ruling the singles list with “Drivers License” and the album survey with Sour.
Celebritieswxerfm.com

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s TV job preventing her from touring?

Olivia Rodrigo may be one of the biggest pop stars on the planet right now, but it may be a while before you see her on tour. Industry sources tell Billboard that Olivia’s TV commitments on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are preventing her from hitting the road and performing her songs live. The show is currently in its second season and could potentially be renewed for a third.
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’ returns to top of ‘Billboard’ 200 for third non-consecutive week

After spending last week in third place on the Billboard 200 chart, Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR has reclaimed the top spot. The singer’s debut album sold an additional 88,000 units, bumping last week’s chart leader — the new album from Tyler, the Creator — to sixth place. This latest move marks SOUR‘s third non-consecutive week at number one since its May 21 release.
MusicDecider

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour Prom’ Finds Pop’s New It Girl Performing Her Hits And Having Fun

As Oscar Wilde famously said, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” That seems little comfort to Courtney Love, who called out Olivia Rodrigo last week over the artwork to her new livestream concert Sour Prom, which looks a hell of a lot like the cover of Hole’s landmark 1994 album, Live Through This. Quicker than you could say, “OK X’er,” the social media battle lines were drawn between those who saw the photo of Rodrigo as a teary-eyed beauty queen as an unsanctioned copy of Ellen von Unwerth’s iconic original image and Rodrigo fans who said it was a tribute or simply didn’t care. The truth is it’s all of those things, a ripoff, a homage, and who cares.
MusicSFGate

Olivia Rodrigo Gives Taylor Swift Songwriting Credit on Second 'Sour' Song, 'Deja Vu'

Olivia Rodrigo and her main collaborator, songwriter-producer Daniel Nigro, have given Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent a songwriting credit on “Deja Vu” — the second song from Rodrigo’s blockbuster debut album “Sour” to receive such a non-collaborative credit, after “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.” The addition to the album’s credits was first noted by Rolling Stone.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Olivia Rodrigo Can’t Start Her SOUR Tour Until 2022

Olivia Rodrigo is the latest teenager to sweep the nation and world with a chart-topping album. SOUR is her first studio album and includes 11 tracks that have taken the world by storm. Unfortunately, though, due to her TV commitments, we might not be able to see Rodrigo in concert for a hot minute.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Anniversary Editions Help Queen’s ‘Greatest Hits’ To 39-Year UK Chart High

Queen’s record-breaking Greatest Hits album of 1981, already the bestselling album of all time in the UK, has risen to its highest position there for more than 39 years. The Official Charts Company survey published today (July 9) shows the compilation soaring from last week’s No.13 position to No.2, second only to Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which moves back 2-1 for its fourth aggregate week at the summit. Queen’s new sales impetus follows the July 2 release of a collector’s edition on CD, with an exclusive slipcase cover, and a limited edition cassette format, to mark the album’s 40th anniversary.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Billboard 200: Olivia Rodrigo Drives Back To #1 With ‘SOUR’

Olivia Rodrigo continues to taste sweet success with her debut album ‘SOUR,’ which has climbed back to the top spot of the Billboard 200. The premiere effort from the breakout star has nabbed its third nonconsecutive week in pole position, as the LP jumps from #3-#1 with 88,000 equivalent units sold in the latest tracking week.
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Charli D’Amelio and Olivia Rodrigo spotted together: here’s why

Some of our favorite celebrities turned up last night for the premiere of the film Space Jam. At New Legacy at Six Flags Magic Mountain (an amusement park in Los Angeles) there were Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson, along with Demi Lovato, Tayler Holder and even Olivia Rodrigo who for the occasion was accompanied by what appears to be her new boyfriend.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

BLACKPINK's Rosé recently spotted dining with Olivia Rodrigo

According to American media outlet reports earlier this week, BLACKPINK's Rosé was recently seen dining out with singer/actress Olivia Rodrigo, as well as model Devon Carlson and director Petra Collins. As snapped in the two photos below, netizens were able to identify Olivia Rodrigo at the table through the mirror...

Comments / 0

Community Policy