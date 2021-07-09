Olivia Rodrigo's Sour beats Queen's Greatest Hits to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart
Sour by Olivia Rodrigo scores a fourth week at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, narrowly fending off Queen’s Greatest Hits collection. Sour - the UK’s biggest album of 2021 so far - finishes the week just 270 chart sales ahead of Queen’s Greatest Hits, extending Olivia’s reign as the only artist to spend more than a week at Number 1 this year on the Official Albums Chart.www.officialcharts.com
