It's obvious by now that we have a real tick problem in Berkshire County. Of course, the problem just isn't in the Berkshires but practically everywhere this year. Over the past month or so we have been posting photos and examples of Berkshire County residents coming across hoards of ticks throughout various Berkshire landmarks. In many cases, people are pulling ticks from their animals fur...sometimes on a regular basis. It's becoming both tiring and a nuisance (not to mention dangerous) for many Berkshire County residents.