Mere hours prior to the start of the 2021 MLB Draft, nobody outside of the Marlins organization has much confidence in predicting which players Miami will draft. That’s largely a byproduct of being in the middle of the draft order, rather than picking top five overall like the Fish did in 2019 and 2020. Some of the amateur scouting department’s favorite prospects will already be off the board by the time they get an opportunity at No. 16, but it’s unknown exactly which ones. Also, the Marlins will select first in Competitive Balance Round A (No. 31 overall), which gives them a significantly larger bonus pool than you’d normally expect from a playoff team.