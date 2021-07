(Yarmouth, ME) How do you hold onto someone that you’ve barely touched? That’s the question put forth by Once in a Lifetime, a new podcast musical written and composed by two Maine creatives, Colby Michaud and Linda Hildonen of LinCo Media. Currently in production, Once in a Lifetime is a love story set in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. When the two leading ladies, Faith and Charlie, first meet each other, they are both convinced that this could be something different than either of them had experienced before. But when the stay-at-home orders are enacted shortly after their second date, they are forced to navigate their feelings from a distance during the most uncertain period in modern history.