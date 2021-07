High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 10, “The Transformation,” takes the mission to outshine North High and turns it into a lesson on the importance of personal transformations. During the episode, Nini says something along the lines of that day’s theme being secrets. Though that does appear to be the case, it’s more significant that the opposite is true. “The Transformation” lets the Wildcats essentially put everything on the table so that there’s just enough drama teed up for the remaining episodes of the season. Most importantly, it’s an opportunity for them to reconnect with themselves and each other.