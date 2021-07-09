Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold logs best week in 7 as Delta variant risks loom

By Eileen Soreng
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

* Gold eyes third straight weekly gain, silver marks weekly dip

* Higher prices dampen physical gold demand in top hubs

* Bounce in U.S. Treasury yields caps gold’s gains

* UK offers exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule (Updates throughout)

July 9 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday, heading for its best week in seven, bolstered by a weaker dollar and concerns that the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could slow a global economic recovery.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,810.99 per ounce by 2:44 p.m. (1844 GMT), and was up 1.4% for the week. U.S. gold futures settled 0.6% higher at $1,810.6.

“We do continue to have issues with the Delta variant. That may very well slow economic progress, not only in the United States, but of course around the world,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

“As investors get convinced that the U.S Federal Reserve indeed is targeting full employment and that it’s not particularly worried about inflation moving above targets for a period, we could see gold’s move over $1,850 by year-end.”

Gold, a hedge against economic and political uncertainties and also rising inflation, attracted buyers as vaccination shortfalls and highly contagious coronavirus variants prompted fresh restrictions, especially in Southeast Asia.

A softer dollar also added to bullion’s lustre by making it cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

But capping gains, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose from a more than four-month low, translating into higher opportunity cost for holding non-yielding bullion.

In the physical markets, gold demand in India and China slowed this week, dampened by higher domestic rates.

Meanwhile, a British regulator said banks clearing gold trades in top hub London could apply for an exemption from tighter capital rules due in January, removing what some said was a threat to the functioning of the market.

Silver rose 0.9% to $26.15 per ounce but was down for the week after rising over the previous fortnight.

Platinum gained 2.5% at $1,102.53 and palladium rose 0.2% to $2,811.90, with both metals headed for a weekly gain. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng, additional reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet, Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Economic Recovery#Gold Spot#U S Treasury#Td Securities#The U S Federal Reserve#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. ends lower as Delta variant dashes risk-appetite

On Friday, a slew of Wall St. stock indices had wrapped up the session sharply lower with mega-cap tech conglomerates likes of Amazon and Apple among others winding up the day in a negative territory, while an increase in delta variants in the US, UK and EU had sapped investors’ morale despite an unprecedented uptick in US retail sales in June.
BusinessMetro International

Dollar ends week strong on upbeat U.S. retail sales data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar edged higher on Friday, logging its largest weekly gain in a month, after upbeat retail sales data boosted expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.11% higher at...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stocks slide, bond yields dip as inflation worries linger

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global stock markets ended lower on Friday as investors grappled with fears of rising inflation and a surge in coronavirus cases while the dollar edged higher after upbeat U.S. retail sales data reaffirmed an economy in strong recovery mode. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields up as June U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise

(Adds primary dealer survey, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared most of Friday's gains as doubts about the economic recovery's strength and dovish Federal Reserve policy were seen as likely to cap yields in the near-term, even after U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in June. Demand for goods remained strong even as spending shifts back to services, bolstering expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter. Retail sales rebounded 0.6% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. May's sales decline was revised to 1.7% from the previously reported 1.3%. The data was "a little better," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. However, yields are holding near last week's lows and "we're sort of just sitting nowhere now." Yields have dropped since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday pledged "powerful support" to complete the U.S. economic recovery, and indicated he saw no need to rush withdrawing economic support because of a recent jump in inflation. "I think most people expected higher yields at this point, just given the economy's reopening ... but Powell's fairly dovish, so it's really hard to. It doesn't feel like it's ready to really go back to the year-to-date high yields," Lederer said. Benchmark 10-year notes gained half a basis point on the day to 1.302%. They are holding just above last week's five-month lows of 1.250% and are down from 1.776% in March. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes was little changed on the day at 107 basis points. An uptick in coronavirus cases tied to the Delta variant have added to concerns about economic strength after Los Angeles County said on Thursday it would reimpose its mask mandate this weekend. The yield curve has flattened in recent weeks as investors prepare for the economic boom from business reopenings to fade, and on concerns that eventual Fed tightening will dampen inflation and slow growth. Some analysts say long-dated yields may be too low relative to expected growth. "The current level of Treasury yields imply a relatively pessimistic growth outlook: the current level of yields would be justified if we lowered our growth forecasts by nearly 3 percentage points, implying just 0.5% real growth over the next year," JPMorgan analysts said in a report late on Thursday. "We think these concerns are overstated, but other recent episodes indicate this gap is unlikely to close quickly." The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday asked its primary bond dealers for their outlook on issuance sizes across the yield curve and when reductions should be considered by the government. The dealer questionnaire, released on Friday, starts the process for the Treasury's next quarterly debt refunding announcement in August. July 16 Friday 3:03PM New York / 1903 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-205/256 0.2275 0.003 Three-year note 99-212/256 0.4329 0.000 Five-year note 100-116/256 0.7815 0.007 Seven-year note 101-46/256 1.0733 0.005 10-year note 102-248/256 1.302 0.005 20-year bond 106-120/256 1.8583 0.014 30-year bond 110-4/256 1.9316 0.013 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.00 -0.50 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)
MarketsBloomberg

Relentless Bond Rally Has Traders Wondering What They Missed

For the past few months, Priya Misra viewed the bond rally as mainly driven by technical factors such as market positioning that would soon reverse. Twice, the global head of rates strategy at TD Securities recommended her clients bet against the rally in Treasuries, expecting strong economic momentum and elevated inflation to push yields higher. Twice, she was forced to abandon the call as bonds kept gaining.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips off one-month peak as U.S. dollar, yields rebound

* Palladium eyes first weekly decline in four (Recasts, adds comments and updates prices) July 16 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Friday as a stronger dollar and rebounding yields dulled its appeal and pushed the metal off one-month highs reached in the last session on dovish remarks from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips, but still set for 4th weekly gain on dovish Fed

* SPDR Gold Trust Holdings at two-month low (Recasts, adds comments and updates prices) July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday due a slight rebound in U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar, although a dovish stance on monetary policy by the Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fourth straight weekly rise.
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Snaps Back Ahead Of Retail Sales

For the past few weeks, the U.S. dollar has often moved in a completely opposite direction from Treasury yields. That trend continued on Thursday as the greenback shrugged off losses in 10-year rates to trade higher against all of the major currencies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may not be as eager to normalize monetary policy as other central banks, but U.S. data could force his hand. According to the latest report, jobless claims fell to a new post-pandemic low of 360,000. Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region slowed, but the Empire state index hit a record high. June retail sales numbers are due for release tomorrow, and the risk is to the upside. Economists are looking for spending to fall for the second month in a row due to slower auto sales, but with strong non-farm payrolls and higher wages, retail sales could beat expectations, which would drive USD/JPY higher and EUR/USD lower.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Down, but Set for Weekly Gain, as COVID-19 Worries Bite

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia. However, the greenback is set for its best weekly gain in about a month as ongoing investor worries about a quicker-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike and by rising COVID-19 infections capped losses. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with daily lows, just above $1,820 level

Gold stays firmer around monthly top, holds onto 200-DMA breakout. Bulls seem to benefit from doubts over Fed’s next moves even as Powell keeps rejecting need for policy adjustments. Fresh Sino–American tension, covid woes add to the market’s downbeat sentiment. US consumer-centric data awaited, qualitative catalysts are the key. Update:...
Stocksfroggyweb.com

Asian shares slip as investors look past upbeat tech earnings

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian shares headed lower on Friday as profit-taking in Taiwanese chip giant TSMC, despite record profits, weighed on other tech firms and broader risk sentiment, while a more dovish U.S. rates outlook kept bond yields near multi-month lows. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost...
Stockskitco.com

World stocks edge lower, U.S. yields off lows ahead of fresh data

LONDON (Reuters) -Global shares edged lower while U.S. Treasury yields hovered near multi-month lows on Friday, with markets looking to U.S. consumer data as the next test of the Federal Reserve's dovish rates outlook. Oil markets were on course for their biggest weekly drop since at least May as traders...
Economykitco.com

Australia shares log best week in six as BHP hits record high

(Updates to close) By Riya Sharma July 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended up on Friday to log their best week in six, helped by gains in the healthcare sector and as mining giant BHP Group hit a record high, with investors looking past the lockdowns in the country's two most populous cities.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slips to three-month low

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canada sheds 294,200 jobs in June, ADP says * Oil prices slide * Canadian bond yields fall across yield curve By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed July 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to near a three-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, hurt by dismal economic data and weakness in oil prices. The loonie found little support from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem's comments in a media interview that the central bank will tackle inflation to get it back on target if temporary price pressures become persistent, but that it was not automatic that it would raise interest rates. At 3:40 p.m. EDT (1940 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.8% lower at 1.2604 to the greenback, or 79.34 U.S. cents, its lowest level since April 21. Canada's scorching hot housing market is starting to cool, as buyers shift their focus from getting more space to getting back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of missing out in the market fades into a prevailing sense of "wait and see." Separately, Canada lost 294,200 jobs in June, mainly on a plunge in service-sector jobs in industries hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday. The Canadian dollar was also hurt by weakness in the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. Oil fell 1% on expectations of more supply after a compromise agreement between leading OPEC producers and following a surprisingly poor weekly reading on U.S. fuel demand. The Canadian currency fell a day after the Bank of Canada's said it was cutting the scope of its bond-buying program but holding its key interest rate at a record low. "A case of sell the rumor, buy the news was apparent following the BoC announcement on Wednesday," Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency analysis at Action Economics, said in a note. Canadian bond yields fell across the yield curve, with the 10-year down about 3 basis points at 1.262%. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Paul Simao)
Businessmining.com

Gold price pulls back from 1-month high as dollar, yields fluctuate

Gold prices backed off on Friday amid a stronger dollar and rebounding yields, which dulled the metal’s appeal and pushed it off one-month highs from the previous session. Spot gold declined 1.0% to $1,811.55 per ounce by 11:40 a.m. ET, while gold futures for August delivery fell 0.8% to $1,813.80 per ounce in New York.
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD consolidates and awaits critical NZ CPI

NZD/USD has moved lower ahead of the critical domestic data event on Friday. US dollar bulls step back in despite dovish Powell. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading lower by some 0.66% in early Asia, downtrodden by a firmer US dollar. The kiwi fell from the fresh daily...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Most JGB yields rise; traders shrug off BOJ growth forecast

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds rose from multi-month lows on Friday, while investors appeared to have shrugged off Bank of Japan’s decision to leave stimulus settings unchanged. The central bank cut this fiscal year’s growth forecast on Friday, but maintained its view the economy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy