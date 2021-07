Are you ready for the Big Brother 23 premiere to be here? It’s set to air on CBS in just a matter of hours now, and there is a lot that the network will cram in. The first thing we want to point out to you is that this is a live move-in premiere, something similar to what we had last year with All-Stars. You will meet all of the houseguests and from there, you will see them meet each other! Soon after that, though, we’ll see the formation of Team Captains: Something that will be huge for the first four weeks of the season.