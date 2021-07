As much as people adore the iconic interior design and decor couple Chip and Joanna Gaines, there’s recently been this unshakable charge of racism and homophobia looming over their heads, especially over the past year. So when the mixed-race couple financially supported a school-board candidate (who is also Chip’s sister) who is vehemently against teaching children about racism, it made headlines and made us pause, but it didn’t seem to really make a difference to their legion of fans and followers. The couple didn’t comment on the matter. But now as cover stars of the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter, the topic of racism and homophobia in their staffing practices and show talent is on the table yet again.