Ventura, CA

Fisherman Settles Case Involving Diesel Spill At Ventura Harbor

By Editorial
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENTURA, California – District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced today that Carlos Nelson Rivas (DOB 04/30/55), of Camarillo, entered a settlement with the District Attorney’s Office following an unlawful deposit of a toxic substance into the Ventura Harbor. Rivas is the owner of Rivas Fish Company Inc., and former operator of the commercial fishing boat “Albatro.” Rivas was charged with unfair business practices based on negligent maintenance of the boat which caused it to partially sink and release diesel fuel into the harbor.

