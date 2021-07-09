Sources: Khamzat Chimaev, Li Jingliang agree on potential October welterweight bout

Miesha Tate responded to the rematch request from former rival Holly Holm following her win over Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31. Tate got back into the win column for the first time in over five years on Saturday night when she defeated Reneau via third-round TKO. For Tate, this was a fantastic win after such a long layoff over a quality opponent in Reneau who was ranked in the top-15 of the UFC women’s bantamweight division. For Tate, the former champion, this is the type of big win she needs in order to start drawing the attention of the other big names in the division, including Holm, who apparently would like the chance to step in the cage with Tate again.