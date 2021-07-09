Sources: Khamzat Chimaev, Li Jingliang agree on potential October welterweight bout
The UFC is working on Khamzat Chimaev's highly anticipated return to the Octagon -- a welterweight matchup against Li Jingliang in October. Contracts have not been signed, but both sides are agreeable to the matchup, multiple sources told ESPN. The 170-pound bout is expected to take place at UFC 267 in October. The UFC has not announced an official date or venue for the event. Brazilian news outlet Combate first reported the pairing.www.espn.com
