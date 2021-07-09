Cancel
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten Reacts to Latest CDC Guidance for Schools

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON—In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated COVID-19 guidance for schools, AFT President Randi Weingarten issued the following statement:. “Today’s guidance is grounded in both science and common sense. It takes what we’ve learned about COVID transmission in the last few months—from in-school learning, camps and...

www.citizensjournal.us

Savannah, GAWTGS

CDC has new guidelines for K-12 schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Friday, the CDC put out new guidelines for reopening schools that prioritize getting students back into the classroom. They maintain that students who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks and social distance, but ultimately, they are leaving mask-wearing requirements up to the individual school districts.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

These 10 States Require Students To Wear Masks

All 50 states have dropped mask mandates for the general public, but 10 states still require students to wear masks in schools, though some could drop the requirement before the start of the new school year this fall. Key Facts. 10 states currently mandate masks in all schools, according to...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

After CDC says unvaccinated students, teachers should wear masks in school this fall, Massachusetts education officials will review guidance

Officials said the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education plans to review K-12 guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if any changes are needed to the state’s current school reopening plan. DESE has said that come the fall, all health and safety...
POTUSgoodmorningamerica.com

CDC puts out new guidance on masks in schools

Students who are vaccinated don’t have to wear masks in school this fall unless they are riding the school bus or their school decides otherwise, according to new guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new federal guidelines aren’t mandatory but are expected to influence...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. CDC updates school guidance to emphasize in-person learning

July 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday updated its guidance for U.S. schools reopening in the fall, recommending masking indoors for everyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and three feet of distance within classrooms. The agency said school administrators can...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

What the new CDC guidance for schools means for children

To safely keep schools open in the fall, the CDC has recommended what it calls a "layered mitigation strategy," including the use of indoor masks for unvaccinated students and teachers. What happens if schools reopen but don't enforce these procedures? Dr. Wen weighs in.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

CDC recommends masks in schools for unvaccinated students and teachers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday encouraged a return to in-person learning for the nation’s schoolchildren this fall — but also said that students and staff not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks inside school buildings. The updated guidance for K-12 education puts Texas parents and...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Back to school 2021: Alabama doctors encourage school vaccinations as Delta spreads

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. With just weeks to go before some Alabama schools start the fall semester and as the contagious Delta coronavirus variant spreads, officials at the state departments of education and public health are urging everyone over the age of 12 to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their communities and allow for safe school reopening.
Public Healthwgno.com

Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released updated COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Health leaders said the guidance is consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. All eligible students, teachers, and staff 12...
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Has The 7th Worst Public Schools

The pandemic transformed American life in many ways, but arguably none quite as severely as education. In spring 2020, many schools across the country closed their doors to in-person learning as scientists and politicians grappled with the dangers of COVID-19. Globally, more than 1 billion students were affected by school closures. The effects of those closures were felt not just by students, but by parents and educators too. Parents were forced to deal with tough choices: send their children to school or start an at-home learning program? Educators had to manage the transition from teaching in a classroom to teaching on a computer. Many students transitioned from a pre-pandemic routine of going to class, seeing friends, and talking with teachers to a new reality of learning exclusively through a computer or mobile device. Before the upheaval started, school districts already faced scrutiny over the quality of education they provided. Data from the Nation’s Report Card showed that math and reading proficiencies were stagnant leading up to the pandemic. Many locations with less funding per student struggled to stay above national testing averages. With more than 90% of school funding coming from state and local sources, the pandemic highlighted disparities in the nation’s education system and jeopardized the performance of students in communities that were already falling behind.
Public HealthDaily Gate City

CDC gives updated school guidance for fall

U.S. health officials say that when schools begin, vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new guidelines Friday. (July 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...

