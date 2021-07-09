Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver Creek, NY

Festival of Grapes to hold limited edition of festival in September

chautauquatoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Festival of Grapes has reversed course and will now hold a special edition of the festival in September. According to a post on organization's Facebook page, the 54th annual Festival will run Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26. The event will be limited and will return to the 3rd weekend in September of 2022. The decision was made by the Festival Board, in cooperation with the festival's wine and beer vendor, Merritt Winery, and the village of Silver Creek, after a reviewing recent changes in the New York COVID-19 restrictions.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Silver Creek, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grapes#Limited Edition#Beer#Wine#The Festival Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Harris visits Walter Reed for 'routine' doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a "routine doctor's appointment" at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday. The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy