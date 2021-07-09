Baltimore Correctional Officer steals over $100k, sentenced to 5 years

Erica Byrd, a former Correctional Officer at Metropolitan Transition Center in Baltimore, pleaded guilty on June 7, 2021 to charges of Felony Theft Scheme and Misconduct in Office.

She was sentenced to 5 years of incarceration, with all but 60 days suspended, and 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $114,065.70 in restitution to the State of Maryland.

Byrd acknowledged that she was prohibited from making changes to her documented work hours in the human resources management program Workday.

Byrd exploited a flaw in the Workday mobile app to change her documented work hours on at least 31 occasions, claiming an additional 3,855.45 hours she did not work. She stole $114,065.70 from the State of Maryland.

“Ms. Byrd abused her position of trust to steal money from Maryland taxpayers,” said Howard. “She has now been held accountable. Our office will continue to investigate and where appropriate prosecute any allegation of criminal behavior by state or local public officials.”

“This was an outstanding cooperative investigation by DPSCS detectives and the State Prosecutor. We are committed to rooting out any vestige of fraud and corruption because our hardworking correctional employees deserve better,” said Robert Green, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.