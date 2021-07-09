Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show takes all hands on deck

IARN — The Governor’s Charity Steer Show is an annual event that helps raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMH) in Iowa. There are three RMH locations: Sioux City, Des Moines, and Iowa City. These houses offer a base of operations and support for the families of children who are battling major health issues. Ronald McDonald House Charities believes that families have enough to worry about when they are going through a medical event and that they shouldn’t have to worry about where they are staying and how they can keep the rest of the family unit functioning.