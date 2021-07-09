Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2021 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 vs. 2022 Indian Super Chief Limited

By Morgan Gales
cycleworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a kid, I’d always stay on my bicycle later and pass by my neighbor’s place a few more times if he was in the garage working on his bike. I’d sneak glances at the motorcycle parked under the center light, trying to understand my attraction to it. On weekday mornings, he would fire it up and ride to work with saddlebags and windscreen installed. On Sundays more bikes would gather outside, he’d pull down the driveway on his beautiful stripped-down machine and they’d all head out for a ride. It was business and pleasure, equal parts show and go. Just like the 2021 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 and 2022 Indian Motorcycle Super Chief Limited, two motorcycles designed to offer the best of both worlds, each manufacturer’s heavyweight cruiser platform in its highest level of trim, the result of competition that has spanned more than a century.

www.cycleworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Americans#Heritage#The Super Chief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsRideApart

Harley-Davidson And Rev’It! Partner On Pan America Adventure Gear

Harley-Davidson's new Pan America was a critical and commercial success when it hit the market in April, 2021. While more Harlistas are taking to the trail, a leather jacket, jeans, and open-face helmet don’t typically fare well off-road. That’s where gear powerhouse Rev’It! stepped in, joining forces with the Motor Company for an adventure lineup including two touring suits, gloves, and helmets.
Entertainmenthiconsumption.com

Auction Block: Evel Knievel’s 1976 Harley-Davidson Sportster ‘Stratocycle’

Towards the end of the 1970s, Evel Knievel’s death-defying career as a daredevil had begun its downward spiral. Failing in his attempts at jumping the Snake River Canyon, the double-decker buses at Wembley, and then finally the tank of “man-eating” sharks in Chicago, the star was ready to call it quits. But in a last-ditch effort to capitalize on his former fame, Knievel starred in a half-baked 1977 motorcycle action movie dubbed Viva Knievel!
London, KYSentinel-Echo

Wildcat Harley-Davidson under new ownership

LONDON—London's Wildcat Harley-Davidson is under new ownership after Steve and Anne Deli announced their purchase of the dealership on Thursday. The pair purchased Wildcat Harley-Davidson from previous owner Scott Maddux. The new owners plans to retain the strong and highly recognizable name "Wildcat Harley-Davidson," as well as its iconic dealership...
Perrysburg, OHsent-trib.com

Patriot Tour stops at Signature Harley-Davidson

PERRYSBURG – The Patriot Tour will continue its annual 115-day journey across the United States arriving Sunday at Signature Harley-Davidson, 1176 Professional Drive. The 2021 Patriot Tour launched in Las Vegas on May 14 and will travel across all 50 states through 14,500 miles in 115 days, via motorcycle escort, returning to Las Vegas on Sept. 11. The Patriot Tour is designed to raise awareness and funds for the national veteran nonprofit organization, Nation of Patriots, whose mission is to enhance the lives of wounded veterans and their families.
Wheeling, WVWTOV 9

Indian Heritage Fest takes over Heritage Port

Wheeling, WV -- The Chariot Street Festival took place in front of Wes Banco Arena Saturday, and the organizers of the event had one clear message to spread. "The message is to bring peace and love and unity not just in Wheeling, WV, not just in the United States, but all around the world we're trying to share a message for peace and for love and for harmony," musical performer Gaura Manidevi said.
Musicvisitlakecounty.org

Bike Night at Lake Shore Harley-Davidson and North Shore Distillery

Come Party with NSD and Lake Shore Harley-Davidson from 5-8pm! Everyone is welcomed for a great time all in the parking lot. - Beverages Available for Purchase such as a North Shore Distillery a kegged cocktail!. Admission. Free Admission. For more information, call 847.574.2499.
Theater & Danceculturemap.com

Indian Cultural Heritage Foundation presents Padmam: Indian Classical Dance - Bharatanatyam

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Padmam, Lotus, is the national flower of India. It is a symbol of purity, virtue, prosperity and spiritual growth. It grows in swamps and muddy ponds. Yet, it remains detached and radiates beauty and sweet fragrance demonstrating the ability to rise above the surroundings and achieve high levels of virtue. Through this full-length production, Padmam, will explore the ecstasy of spiritual journey through Bharatanatyam.
California Statemotorsportmagazine.com

1950s dragsters and sports cars in sunny California: racing's most-golden golden age?

I’m always wary when I hear somebody anoint a particular era as the Golden Age of Motor Sport. For me, it was the Cosworth DFV period of Formula 1. For you, it may be the Group B insanity of the 1980s or the Nextel/Sprint Cup decade of NASCAR or the formative years of off-road racing. For my lunch companion, 85-year-old Raoul “Sonny” Balcaen III, it was Southern California during the 1950s. But as he regales me with tales of his youth, all covered in greater detail in a memoir he’s in the process of polishing, I have to confess that I’m starting to think he may be right.

Comments / 0

Community Policy