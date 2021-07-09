Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

VP Harris says DNC will pour $25M into voting rights protection

By Ariana Figueroa
Posted by 
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 9 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HpxcF_0asA0GwA00

WASHINGTON—Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday that the Democratic National Committee will spend $25 million to protect voting rights, in response to a wave of laws pushed by Republican lawmakers in state legislatures that would restrict voting access.

The move comes after Democrats have been stymied in their attempts to enact a national election overhaul in Congress known as the “For the People Act,” which passed the House but couldn’t get past a 60-vote threshold in the Senate to start debate.

Democrats have also held several hearings recently on voting rights, including on the “John Lewis Voting Rights Act,” which would restore a pre-clearance formula set by the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that required states with a history of implementing discriminatory voting laws to get federal approval before making any changes to voting laws. Lewis was a civil rights icon and longtime congressman from Georgia.

Speaking at her alma mater, Howard University, Harris said the DNC will spend the funds on an “I will vote” campaign. The push will aim to boost voter education and increase voter registration, as well as employ technology to make voting more accessible through a website .

“This campaign is grounded in the firm belief that everyone’s vote matters,” she said.

Several states have passed laws that limit early voting and restrict voting by mail, which many Americans took advantage of during the 2020 presidential election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, 22 bills with restrictive voting provisions have been enacted, with 61 bills in 18 states pending, according to the Brennan Center for Justice . And 48 states have 389 bills introduced by Republicans that also aim to restrict voting access or implement voter ID requirements that researchers have said particularly disenfranchise low income and communities of color.

“Our democracy is strongest when everyone participates, and it is weaker when people are left out,” Harris said.

The White House recently directed the Justice Department to file a lawsuit against Georgia’s new voting law in an attempt to overturn the state’s sweeping elections law passed in March.

“This all is designed, I believe, to make it harder for you to vote, so that you don’t vote,” Harris said. “These laws create obstacle upon obstacle.”

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said the attack on voting rights is not something new.

“It is the ghost of Jim Crow,” he said. “The same Jim Crow that my family grew up under in South Carolina, that my grandparents had to suffer.”

Harris added that protecting voting rights was not just about federal elections, but about state and local elections as well.

“It’s about who’s going to be your sheriff, or your mayor or your school board member,” she said. “The folks who get elected and then make decisions that impact your everyday life.”

Hours later, President Joe Biden and Harris also met with nearly a dozen civil rights leaders in the Roosevelt Room in the West Wing of the White House.

The meeting was closed to the press, but those in attendance included Sherrilyn Ifill, president and co-director of NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund; Derrick Johnson, CEO of the NAACP; Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network; and former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), who is senior adviser to the president.

The post VP Harris says DNC will pour $25M into voting rights protection appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

462
Followers
483
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime Harrison
Person
Cedric Richmond
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sherrilyn Ifill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#State Legislatures#Federal Elections#Dnc#Democrats#Senate#Howard University#Americans#Republicans#The White House#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Florida Phoenix

‘The Big Lie is just that, a big lie’: In Philly, Biden calls for concerted effort to fight assaults on voting rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times PHILADELPHIA —Returning to the state that handed him the White House, President Joe Biden made a passionate plea Tuesday for Americans to rise up and protect their voting rights from a series of restrictive measures pushed by Republicans in Washington and in state capitols nationwide. “It’s up to all of us to protect that right – […] The post ‘The Big Lie is just that, a big lie’: In Philly, Biden calls for concerted effort to fight assaults on voting rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Chuck Schumer: Congress should legalize weed on the federal level

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate says decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level is a change that’s “long overdue,” and that he’s prioritizing that effort as a growing number of states legalize cannabis. To that end, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday unveiled a draft proposal for removing cannabis from the […] The post Chuck Schumer: Congress should legalize weed on the federal level appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Groups sue to block enforcement of DeSantis’ anti-riot law as Cuban violators in FL go largely untouched

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Civil rights groups have asked a federal judge to block enforcement of HB 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ crackdown on street protests, as thousands of opponents of Cuba’s communist government have violated the law by jamming streets in Florida. DeSantis proposed the legislation to the Florida Legislature following last summer’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations, which in […] The post Groups sue to block enforcement of DeSantis’ anti-riot law as Cuban violators in FL go largely untouched appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsKilleen Daily Herald

Manchin says no filibuster exception for voting rights bill

Senator Joe Manchin said he wouldn’t carve out an exemption to the chamber’s filibuster rule for voting rights legislation, effectively dashing chances that Democrats could maneuver around Republican opposition to overhauling the nation’s elections laws. The West Virginia Democrat made the remarks after meeting with a group of Texas House...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Biden vows to protect right to vote from GOP limits

Speaking at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, President Biden called the efforts to curtail voting accessibility “un-American” and “un-democratic” and launched a broadside against his predecessor, Donald Trump, who baselessly alleged misconduct in the 2020 election after his defeat. President Biden on Tuesday decried new Republican-backed state...
Texas StateWinchester News Gazette

Harris on Texas Democrats' walkout, voting rights

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Michigan on Monday to highlight the need for a voting rights bill. (July 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/66dd34ba317e448b8f87bdb300c7a4e1.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

VP Harris jokes ‘maybe I don’t say ‘no’ enough’ to Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris joked “maybe I don’t say ‘no’ enough,” when asked about the major responsibilities that have been delegated to her by President Biden. Harris made the quip when asked about her leadership on issues including the southern border migrant surge, expanding voting rights, closing the digital divide and infrastructure during an interview on BET-TV with Soledad O’Brien aired Friday night.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Al Sharpton meets with Biden and Harris on police reform and voting rights

WASHINGTON — The Rev. Al Sharpton visited the White House on Thursday to talk political strategy with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The controversial New York-based civil rights activist and MSNBC host joined a small group to discuss “the fight to protect the constitutional right to vote and to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” the White House said.
Congress & CourtsNPR

Understanding The Politics Of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin

As Democrats and a Biden White House try to move forward on key issues - a major spending plan for infrastructure, a budget proposal, measures to protect voting rights or reform immigration - we wanted to take a look at two people who hold more sway than most over whether these plans may come to pass. We're talking about the Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Comments / 0

Community Policy