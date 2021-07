The Hip Hop community and beyond are sending well wishes to Young M.A after the rapper reportedly revealed she has decided to get professional help. Throughout Hip Hop history, fans have witnessed their favorite artists spiral down the depths of drug and alcohol abuse, including artists like Juice WRLD, Lil Peep, Lexii Alijai, DMX, Mac Miller, Chris Kelly, Shock G, and Pimp C. There has been a call for artists to seek treatment for any addictions they may have, and On Friday (June 25), Young M.A reportedly shared that she's done just that.