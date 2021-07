From the time my oldest son was around 9 months old, I had concerns regarding his development. As a first-time mom, I set aside the worry that I was being overly paranoid and discussed what I had seen (and googled) with my husband. He was supportive of opening up a conversation with our son's doctor, and from that day forward, we started what would end up being our journey to an autism diagnosis. That's a very, very condensed version of history. Any parent, caregiver, or self-advocate who has gone through this process knows firsthand how depleting and frustrating it can be.