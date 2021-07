If you're looking for the perfect birthday gift for a Cleveland sports fan or for someone who loves Cleveland associated celebrities, Cameo is a great option. The platform works with athletes, actors, musicians, Internet personalities and makes them available to record short, personalized video messages for a fee. Those with ties to Ohio available on the platform include Tito Francona, Urban Meyer, members of Bone Thugs n' Harmony, The Miz, Jake Paul, Bernie Kosar, Dominique Moceanu, Kenny Lofton and many others.