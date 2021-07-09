Cancel
Hilaria Baldwin Claims Her Culture Is 'Fluid' 7 Months After Heritage Controversy

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilaria Baldwin has shared a lengthy post about what she calls her "fluid" cultural expression, five months after she was accused of misrepresenting her background. The 37-year-old mom of six was accused in late December of misrepresenting her heritage. Social media users at the time alleged she had frequently, and for years, falsely claimed to have Spanish roots and often took on a fake Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States. She later apologized for not being "more clear" about her cultural background.

people.com

People

Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Son Rafael, 6, 'Wearing Clothes' After Years of Only PJs: 'Nice to See'

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating her son choosing to wear an outfit that isn't pajamas. The mom of six, 37, shared a photo Thursday of 6-year-old Rafael Thomas at a horse ranch wearing a button-up shirt with pants and boots, posing for the camera. In the caption on Instagram, Hilaria pointed out the fashion milestone for her eldest boy after years of Rafael preferring only to dress in PJs.
Hilaria Baldwin reveals feelings centering on her multicultural life

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Long Island-native actor Alec Baldwin, says a recent reunion with her parents and sibling has reinforced her pride in her multicultural American and Spanish life, which some internet commenters had criticized her for highlighting. "I had a very special experience — I spent time with my...
Hilaria Baldwin addresses much-debated heritage in Instagram post

Hilaria Baldwin is more determined than ever to embrace her diverse cultural roots. In a new Instagram post, the author and yoga instructor reveals that she recently had the opportunity to spend time with her extended family for the first time in nearly two years and says they had some enriching conversations about heritage.
Us Weekly

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin’s Son Rafael, 6, Scratches His Name Into Their Car

Yikes. Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin’s 6-year-old son, Rafael, was “super tough” on himself after keying his parents’ car. “Rafa is having a hard time because he scratched the car in very, um, artistic ways, including writing his name and different emoji faces,” the Living Clearly Method author, 37, captioned her Monday, July 12, Instagram Story. “I am trying to stick with my calm and just explained to him why we don’t do that.”
People

Watch Alec Baldwin Sing Whitney Houston with Carmen, 7½, During 'Father-Daughter Movie Night'

Alec Baldwin had an adorable duet with his daughter. On Monday, The Boss Baby: Family Business actor's wife Hilaria Baldwin shared a video on Instagram of Alec, 63, cozy with their eldest child Carmen Gabriela, 7½, while watching a tablet for "father-daughter movie night." The pair sang along to the Whitney Houston song "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," going for the high notes.
CinemaBlend

After Viral Body Shaming Comments, AT&T’s Lily Actress Talks Controversy And How It’s Impacted Her Career

Actress Milana Vayntrub, most known for her role in a series of popular AT&T commercials where she plays a character named Lily, came to additional prominence last year after sharing her experience playing the popular character and what dealing with that is like online. You might think playing a well-known commercial character is a simple gig, but for AT&T’s Lily actress, it was anything but. She said then that trolls on the Internet targeted her “milkies” and made other disparaging body comments, effectively harassing her online. Now, she says she was surprised by the controversy and reveals how it has impacted her entire career.
Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...

