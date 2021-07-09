Hilaria Baldwin Claims Her Culture Is 'Fluid' 7 Months After Heritage Controversy
Hilaria Baldwin has shared a lengthy post about what she calls her "fluid" cultural expression, five months after she was accused of misrepresenting her background. The 37-year-old mom of six was accused in late December of misrepresenting her heritage. Social media users at the time alleged she had frequently, and for years, falsely claimed to have Spanish roots and often took on a fake Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States. She later apologized for not being "more clear" about her cultural background.people.com
